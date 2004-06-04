Ghost Ship

Wook Kim
June 04, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

Ghost Ship

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
89 minutes
Wide Release Date
10/25/02
performer
Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Isaiah Washington
director
Steve Beck
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Mark Hanlon
genre
Horror
We gave it a B

