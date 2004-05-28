Long Gone Before Daylight
B+
When did the Cardigans become the saddest band in the world? The latest from the Swedish quintet, which hasn’t released a Stateside CD since 1998’s electro-romp ”Gran Turismo,” is morose (”And Then You Kissed Me” is a tale of spousal abuse) and country-flecked. But Nina Persson’s tender voice, coupled with the Cardigans’ welcome desire to explore new musical territory, allows this once-fizzy group to pull off a sultry coup.
