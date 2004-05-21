Young Girl: The Best of Gary Puckett & the Union Gap
B+
With Puckett’s brawny pipes leading the way, the Union Gap’s nearly identical ’60s hits — ”Woman, Woman,” ”Young Girl,” ”Over You,” and ”Lady Willpower” — were the best sort of brassy, emotive Vegas pop. And as this collection proves, they’re all the Puckett one needs; his delivery didn’t suit subtler material by the likes of Charlie Rich and Burt Bacharach. But those four hits…
