Young Girl: The Best of Gary Puckett & the Union Gap

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

Young Girl: The Best of Gary Puckett & the Union Gap

B+
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

With Puckett’s brawny pipes leading the way, the Union Gap’s nearly identical ’60s hits — ”Woman, Woman,” ”Young Girl,” ”Over You,” and ”Lady Willpower” — were the best sort of brassy, emotive Vegas pop. And as this collection proves, they’re all the Puckett one needs; his delivery didn’t suit subtler material by the likes of Charlie Rich and Burt Bacharach. But those four hits…

Young Girl: The Best of Gary Puckett & the Union Gap

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com