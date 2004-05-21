In Exile Deo
B+
Having transcended her early status as Sassy-generation spokesgrrrl, ex — Blake Baby Hatfield continues to build a distinctive body of idiosyncratic, emotionally nuanced guitar rock. Her first solo effort in four years compellingly merges her girlish voice and bittersweet melodic sensibility with forthright lyrical insight on such tunes as ”Because We Love You,” ”Sunshine,” and the fetching acoustic ”Tomorrow Never Comes.” With so many female alt-rockers falling back on shock tactics and sloganeering, it’s nice to see Hatfield still following her heart.
