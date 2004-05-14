Hurt No More

By Tom Sinclair
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Still determined to prove he’s no choirboy, Winans — the R&B-loving scion of the gospel-popularizing Winans clan — hooks up with P. Diddy (who exec-produced), Foxy Brown, and rapper Black Rob. It strikes us as brave that he flaunts his hangdog romantic vulnerability on the I’m-keeping-my-head-in-the-sand-baby ballad ”I Don’t Wanna Know.” What’s less admirable is the tepid predictability of most of these tracks. We thought slow jams were supposed to transport you, not put you to sleep.

