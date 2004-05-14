Image zoom The Fog of War: Claire Folger

The Fog of War B+ type Movie genre Documentary

Errol Morris’ Academy Award-winning documentary The Fog of War is a spellbinding conversation with Vietnam-era defense secretary Robert S. McNamara. One of John F. Kennedy’s ”best and brightest” (in the words of David Halberstam), the 85-year-old former insider is startlingly candid about the decisions he helped make, like the firebombing of Tokyo during World War II that killed 100,000 civilians in a single night. Deftly mixed with revealing, recently declassified White House audio recordings and enhanced by Philip Glass’ haunting score, ”The Fog of War” is an unforgettable reminder of the dangers that can accompany great power, despite good intentions.

EXTRAS Some of the 24 bonus scenes are just extended versions of actual clips, but Lyndon Johnson’s infamous 1964 ”Daisy Girl” commercial is the most explosive campaign advertisement you’ll see this year.