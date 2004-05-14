The Enemy
In this prequel to last year’s Jack Reacher novel ”Persuader,” it’s 1990 and Reacher is still an MP in the U.S. Army — a nasty battlefield of politics where the diminishing threat of Russia is creating rifts within the ranks. When a general is found dead in a seedy motel room, Reacher tries to solve the murder as bodies continue to pile up and superiors with questionable motives thwart his every move. Reacher remains engaging and charming in his own emotionally handicapped way, and Child again emerges as a worthy successor to Tom Clancy.
