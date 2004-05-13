OutKast, Beyonce lead BET Awards nominees
OutKast, Beyonce lead BET Awards nominees. The awards honor musicians, actors, and athletes
The parade of awards for OutKast’s ”Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” is probably not over yet. The hip-hop duo lead the pack among this year’s BET Awards nominees with six citations, including two categories where their singles ”Hey Ya!” and ”The Way You Move” will be competing against each other (Video of the Year and Viewers’ Choice). The June 29 awards show, which honors African-American actors, musicians, and athletes, is also likely to pay tribute to send Beyoncé to the podium at least once; she’s up for five awards, including three for ”Crazy in Love” and one for her acting.
Other multiple nominees include Lil Jon and Usher (four each) and Kanye West (three). Certain to collect honors are Danny Glover, who’s picking up a humanitarian award, and the Isley Brothers. Not only are the decades-spanning R&B hitmakers earning a lifetime achievement award, but they’re also scheduled to perform, as are OutKast, Usher, and Janet Jackson.
BET will broadcast the show live from Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre, home of the Oscars. For the second year in a row, comic Mo’Nique is the host. A partial list of nominees is below.
Best Actress
Halle Berry
Vivica A. Fox
Beyoncé Knowles
Sanaa Lathan
Gabrielle Union
Best Actor
Mos Def
Laurence Fishburne
Samuel L. Jackson
Bernie Mac
Denzel Washington
Best Male R&B Artist
Anthony Hamilton
R. Kelly
Ruben Studdard
Usher
Luther Vandross
Best Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Janet Jackson
Alicia Keys
Monica
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
50 Cent
Chingy
Ludacris
Kanye West
Jay-Z
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Da Brat
Rah Digga
Missy Elliott
Jackie-O
MC Lyte
Best Group
Jagged Edge
Floetry
G-Unit
Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz
OutKast
Best New Artist
Chingy
Anthony Hamilton
Ruben Studdard
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Gospel Artist
Yolanda Adams
Byron Cage
Donnie McClurkin
Smokie Norful
Vickie Winans
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, ”Crazy In Love”
OutKast featuring Sleepy Brown, ”The Way You Move”
Pharrell featuring Jay-Z, ”Frontin”’
Twista featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, ”Slow Jamz”
Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, ”Yeah”
Viewers’ Choice
Beyoncé, ”Crazy In Love”
Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz featuring Yin Yang Twins, ”Get Low”
R. Kelly, ”Step in the Name of Love”
OutKast, ”Hey Ya!”
OutKast, ”The Way You Move”
Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, ”Yeah”
Kanye West, ”All Falls Down”
Video of the Year
Alicia Keys, ”You Don’t Know My Name”
Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, ”Crazy In Love”
OutKast, ”Hey Ya!”
OutKast featuring Sleepy Brown, ”The Way You Move”
Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, ”Yeah”
