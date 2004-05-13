OutKast, Beyonce lead BET Awards nominees

The parade of awards for OutKast’s ”Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” is probably not over yet. The hip-hop duo lead the pack among this year’s BET Awards nominees with six citations, including two categories where their singles ”Hey Ya!” and ”The Way You Move” will be competing against each other (Video of the Year and Viewers’ Choice). The June 29 awards show, which honors African-American actors, musicians, and athletes, is also likely to pay tribute to send Beyoncé to the podium at least once; she’s up for five awards, including three for ”Crazy in Love” and one for her acting.

Other multiple nominees include Lil Jon and Usher (four each) and Kanye West (three). Certain to collect honors are Danny Glover, who’s picking up a humanitarian award, and the Isley Brothers. Not only are the decades-spanning R&B hitmakers earning a lifetime achievement award, but they’re also scheduled to perform, as are OutKast, Usher, and Janet Jackson.

BET will broadcast the show live from Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre, home of the Oscars. For the second year in a row, comic Mo’Nique is the host. A partial list of nominees is below.

Best Actress

Halle Berry

Vivica A. Fox

Beyoncé Knowles

Sanaa Lathan

Gabrielle Union

Best Actor

Mos Def

Laurence Fishburne

Samuel L. Jackson

Bernie Mac

Denzel Washington

Best Male R&B Artist

Anthony Hamilton

R. Kelly

Ruben Studdard

Usher

Luther Vandross

Best Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Janet Jackson

Alicia Keys

Monica

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

50 Cent

Chingy

Ludacris

Kanye West

Jay-Z

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Da Brat

Rah Digga

Missy Elliott

Jackie-O

MC Lyte

Best Group

Jagged Edge

Floetry

G-Unit

Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz

OutKast

Best New Artist

Chingy

Anthony Hamilton

Ruben Studdard

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Gospel Artist

Yolanda Adams

Byron Cage

Donnie McClurkin

Smokie Norful

Vickie Winans

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, ”Crazy In Love”

OutKast featuring Sleepy Brown, ”The Way You Move”

Pharrell featuring Jay-Z, ”Frontin”’

Twista featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, ”Slow Jamz”

Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, ”Yeah”

Viewers’ Choice

Beyoncé, ”Crazy In Love”

Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz featuring Yin Yang Twins, ”Get Low”

R. Kelly, ”Step in the Name of Love”

OutKast, ”Hey Ya!”

OutKast, ”The Way You Move”

Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon, ”Yeah”

Kanye West, ”All Falls Down”