Osama
Osama
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Siddiq Barmak’s brief, searing dramatic study of a girl’s life under the Taliban features some beautiful camera work and frighteningly convincing performances against a bitterly bleak backdrop. In other words, it has plenty more to boast about besides being the first movie made in Afghanistan since that country’s liberation. Given such a weighty calling card, it’s a relief that Barmak clearly gave Osama his all, blending the finest elements of cinema verite (a documentary-esque presentation) and Italian neorealism (amateur actors like the stunning, 12-year-old Golbahari, who spends much of the movie in the guise of a boy) to create a truly important film that stands out on the video store shelf. EXTRAS A 22-minute interview with the director doesn’t live up to the standard of the Golden Globe-winning feature.
Osama
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments