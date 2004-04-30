Escondida
Escondida
Holland, fronting a small band with her guitar, her fiddle, and her smoky, slurry phrasing, is a bohemian folkie from Texas and a cofounder of the Be Good Tanyas. She avoids folk piety by hymning morphine (”It was good enough for Billy Burroughs…”) and feigns ”immaculate calm” while admitting to romantic craziness. Starbucks should replace Norah Jones with Holland as its mood musician of choice; her compositional brew is smooth, with jolts of witty malice.
