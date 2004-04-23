Broken Angels
Disillusioned soldier Takeshi Kovacs quits a gruesome war and lands corporate backing to treasure-hunt for a Martian spaceship.
Logline Three Kings meets Aliens
Source of Angst Radiation poisoning: ”It isn’t easy running when every cell in your body is trying to shut down and die.”
Key Concepts Digitally stored consciousness, smart nano-weaponry
Lowdown Morgan’s hard-boiled style is formulaic, but the cinematic prowess of his futuristic antihero is a worthy counterbalance.
