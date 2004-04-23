Broken Angels

By Noah Robischon
Updated March 17, 2020

A-
  Book
Disillusioned soldier Takeshi Kovacs quits a gruesome war and lands corporate backing to treasure-hunt for a Martian spaceship.

Logline Three Kings meets Aliens

Source of Angst Radiation poisoning: ”It isn’t easy running when every cell in your body is trying to shut down and die.”

Key Concepts Digitally stored consciousness, smart nano-weaponry

Lowdown Morgan’s hard-boiled style is formulaic, but the cinematic prowess of his futuristic antihero is a worthy counterbalance.

  Book
author
