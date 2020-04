Image zoom A Slipping Down Life: Deanna Newcomb

A Slipping Down Life C- type Movie genre Romance

Lili Taylor becomes obsessed with musician Guy Pearce after catching him on a late-night radio show. Sounds like ”Sleepless in Seattle,” right? But then at one of his shows she carves his name on her forehead with a piece of glass. (Not a very Meg Ryan move.) A topsy-turvy relationship ensues.