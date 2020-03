Image zoom Kaena: The Prophecy: Xilam Films/Studio Canal/Groupe TVA Inc.

Kaena: The Prophecy C type Movie genre Animated,

Family

”Spider-Man”’s Kirsten Dunst and Anjelica Huston are among those who lend their famous voices to France’s first full-length animated 3-D film, about a dying world and the rebellious teen who challenges powerful forces to save it.