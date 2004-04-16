The Perfect Mile A- type Book genre Nonfiction

If the word Fartlek sends you into fits of giggles, this is not the book for you. The Perfect Mile was a four-minute mile — the time three world-class runners were chasing back in 1952: British med student Roger Bannister; Aussie John Landy, a former footballer with an avid interest in butterflies; and University of Kansas student Wes Santee. Even if you know the outcome, Bascomb’s re-creation of events is captivating. Each attempt at the sub-four is more emotional than the last. Every 4:02 — or, worse, 4:00.6 — wounds. And though the record may be a distant memory (in 1999, Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj ran 3:43.13), there’s much joy and inspiration to be found here.