Last year’s EyeToy had players flailing their arms in front of a tiny camera and swatting down cartoonish foes who appeared on the TV screen. Groove is more of the same, only this game has you swiping at colorful spots in time to the music. There are 28 tunes, including Fatboy Slim’s ”Praise You,” the Ohio Players’ ”Jungle Boogie,” and Madonna’s ”Music.” The rounds are too short and the tunes are too few, but all in all, Groove lives up to its name.