Abadazad A type Book

At first glance, Abadazad looks suspiciously similar to L. Frank Baum’s Oz books. But read past the first few pages and you’ll find it’s more than mere pastiche. Suffice to say that this series, which deals realistically with divorce, dysfunction, and an abducted child, is one of those very rare fantasy works that can enchant both preteen kids and 40-year-old fanboys. The story is beautifully realized by Mike Ploog’s art (with painted colors by Nick Bell). My only gripe: We have to wait a whole friggin’ month till the next ish!