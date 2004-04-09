The Mold In Dr. Florey's Coat B type Book genre Nonfiction

Standard textbooks credit one Alexander Fleming for the discovery and development of penicillin. In fact, the story behind the world’s first antibiotic was a 12-year saga involving the tireless energies of several brilliant minds. Lax adeptly chronicles the triumphs of visionary researchers in a shoestring-budget laboratory as well as the seething jealousies of academic rivals and greedy pharmaceutical firms, giving a little-known story an invigorating, uh, shot in the arm.