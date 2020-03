The Ladykillers (Movie - 2004) B+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

In Joel and Ethan Coen’s mad-as-a-hatter remake, Tom Hanks, sounding like a Southern gothic William F. Buckley Jr., draws on his caustic streak to play a creamily verbose mastermind. The laughs don’t always hit, but the heist plot meshes shrewdly with the Coens’ clockwork style.