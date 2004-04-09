Johnny Guitar
At home on the range between diverting tongue-in-cheekiness and intolerably arch whimsy, the creators of this musical (?) have reduced Nicholas Ray’s 1954 Western (!) to a trifle. To kitsch up something already as overheated as the original film — a delirious showdown between Joan Crawford and Mercedes McCambridge — is to turn it into low camp. So, as bank robbers stop, mid-holdup, to thrust their heads from a vault and sing harmony, we discover that deep strangeness has been replaced by clever fluff. The show succeeds on its own terms, but they are meager. (TC)
Johnny Guitar
