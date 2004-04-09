Frozen

Melissa Rose Bernardo
April 09, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

Frozen

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
95 minutes
performer
Jia Hongsheng, Mia Xiaoqing
director
Xiaoshuai Wang
distributor
Fox Lorber Home Video
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Foreign Language
We gave it an A

A little girl disappears on her way to Grandma’s: It’s an eerie beginning to this exceptional drama from British playwright Bryony Lavery. But here the big bad wolf is a pedophile/serial killer who celebrates his conquests with elaborate tattoos. We hear some vile details from the man (Brian F. O’Byrne) and a psychiatrist (Laila Robins); most of the story, strangely yet fittingly, comes from the victim’s mum (Swoosie Kurtz, for whom a standing ovation seems insufficient). Even after some 20 earth-shattering, emotionally draining years, she can’t let go. She’s not the only one. (212-279-4200)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now