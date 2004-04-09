type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated runtime 95 minutes performer Jia Hongsheng, Mia Xiaoqing director Xiaoshuai Wang distributor Fox Lorber Home Video genre Mystery and Thriller, Foreign Language

We gave it an A

A little girl disappears on her way to Grandma’s: It’s an eerie beginning to this exceptional drama from British playwright Bryony Lavery. But here the big bad wolf is a pedophile/serial killer who celebrates his conquests with elaborate tattoos. We hear some vile details from the man (Brian F. O’Byrne) and a psychiatrist (Laila Robins); most of the story, strangely yet fittingly, comes from the victim’s mum (Swoosie Kurtz, for whom a standing ovation seems insufficient). Even after some 20 earth-shattering, emotionally draining years, she can’t let go. She’s not the only one. (212-279-4200)