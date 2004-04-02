The Point B+ type Movie

Finally, a new generation of kids can float away on the entrancing cartoon creation of Harry Nilsson (1941-94), the American singer-songwriter who counted the Beatles among his admirers. His TV special, with his story and songs and director Fred Wolf’s simple but pretty animation, centers on Oblio, a little boy with a round head stuck in a fairy-tale kingdom where everybody else’s head comes to a point. Ostracized for his difference and banished to the Pointless Forest, Oblio, accompanied by his dog, Arrow, has a eureka! moment: ”Everything we ran into had a point to it — the leaves, the trees… then I must have a point too!” Narrated by Starr (trivia note: Dustin Hoffman did the honors when it first aired on ABC TV), The Point is a prime example of mass-culture outreach by a countercultural artist (dig the psychedelic number ”P.O.V. Waltz”).