Mellow instrumental hip-hop has become as common (and just as played out) as Carrie Bradshaw wannabes in Manhattan bars. On his debut disc, however, New York producer Blockhead injects enough emotional expression into the dusky downtempo tracks to separate himself from the knob-twiddling pack. Best moment: The helium-voiced sample of ”Triptych Pt. 1” turns the jazz standard ”There Is No Greater Love” into a brooding beatdown.
Music by Cavelight
