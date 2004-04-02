Intermission

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

InterMission

A-
The first Irish creation in ages to juggle moods of grit, drollery, and emotion without turning to blarney. With great performances by Colin Farrell and Colm Meaney.

