Cypress Hill A+ type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

These L.A. ganja-gangstas approach their seventh album like they’ve got the munchies: ravenously and a bit clumsily, leaping from metal to dancehall to reggae, salsa, dub, and even punk. ”Busted in the Hood” rides a cavernous groove, well suited to B-Real’s nasal menace, but the CD’s style jumbling never coheres (best evidenced on the goofy, Clash-channeling ”What’s Your Number?”). Call it inane in the membrane.