Splash 20th Anniversary Edition

Splash B+ type Movie

Twenty years ago, Ron Howard had hair, Tom Hanks was best known for dressing in drag as a Bosom Buddy, and a movie about a mermaid was too risque for the Disney label. Splash jump-started several Hollywood careers, and the fish-out-of-water love story still floats today. John Candy and Eugene Levy get some laughs, and Hanks gets the girl — er, fish. But it’s the writers — Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel, and Bruce Jay Friedman — who are responsible for the classic scenes (lobster, anyone?) and lines (”She’s really hungry”) that make this movie worth revisiting. EXTRAS The features are few — a making-of doc; some grainy audition tapes; a commentary with Howard, the writers, and producer Brian Grazer — but full of tidbits: Even though Splash was a product of Disney’s hip new division Touchstone, Howard still worried that execs would cut his film to qualify for a G rating. Then there was the studio’s concern that, as Howard says, ”nobody’s going to go to a Tom Hanks movie.”