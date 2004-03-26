The Passion of the Christ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

The Passion of the Christ

Complete with orchestral strings and celestial choirs, The Passion’s soundtrack testifies against the film’s much-heralded ”accuracy.” Splashes of Middle Eastern color aside, John Debney’s score downplays realism to serve emotional resonance, veering somewhat predictably between timeless New Age drones and fateful processions, although the virtuosic layering and cross-fading do create impressive soundscapes. With its chiefly meditative tone, Debney’s music may even strike some listeners as more spiritually genuine than the brutality it ameliorates on screen.

The Passion of the Christ

