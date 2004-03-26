Hallucinations: Psychedelic Pop Nuggets From the WEA Vaults; Come to the Sunshine: Soft Pop Nuggets From the WEA Vaults

By Rob Brunner
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

The 48 tunes on this pair of compilations were recorded by seasoned pros for major labels, unlike the DIY garage rock that (mostly) made up the original 1972 Nuggets set. But they’re just as inspired and strange, even though — or maybe because? — many were slick cash-ins meant to capitalize on hip late-’60s sounds. Highlights include songs by such no-name acts as the Misty Wizards, Baker Knight & the Knightmares, and, er, the Everly Brothers. Both:

