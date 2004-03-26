All In Good Time
Best known as a Sinatra scholar, NYC radio personality Schwartz has a musical history that goes way beyond Ol’ Blue Eyes to Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, and his father, Arthur Schwartz, the composer of such standards as ”Dancing in the Dark” and ”That’s Entertainment.” Those were the songs of Schwartz’s childhood, melodies that underscored his mother’s illness, Dad’s Broadway hits and flops, a lullaby from Judy Garland, and talking love and baseball with Jackie Robinson. His life hasn’t just been high notes: He started drinking at age 10, struggled with his stepmother, and spent time at the Betty Ford Center. (And as a lifelong Red Sox fan, he knows disappointment.) Yet there’s more triumph and tragedy in this overstuffed autobiography than in most people’s entire lives.
