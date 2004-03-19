The Volunteers
Credit Conor ”Bright Eyes” Oberst and his Saddle Creek Records posse, among others, for the reminder that punk-rock emotion can be expressed in ways other than howling over guitar noise. Onelinedrawing’s Jonah Matranga, ex-singer of the louder and more straightforward New End Original, knows that, and has made one of the most expansive ”punk” records in recent memory: hushed vocals, toy pianos, and weird drum-machine beats, alongside soaring (and often howling) rock. The man is one to watch. ENJOY IT WHILE IT LASTS! On the poignantly goofy ”Livin’ Small,” Matranga croons a dis of ”punk-rock pimps and hos” while savoring his non-fame.
