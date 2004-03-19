Starsky & Hutch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

By Nicholas Fonseca
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:46 AM EDT

Starsky & Hutch

B
type
  • Movie

On Starsky & Hutch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standard-issue ’70s jams (”Dancing Machine”) and dusty country classics from Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings make up the bulk of this likable, if unsurprising, set. The standout is Dazz’s funky, eminently uplifting ”Brick,” while ”Hutch” costar Owen Wilson’s one-minute rendition of ”Don’t Give Up on Us” is just plain embarrassing.

Episode Recaps

Starsky & Hutch

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 97 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com