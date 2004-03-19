Image zoom

Starsky & Hutch B type Movie

On Starsky & Hutch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standard-issue ’70s jams (”Dancing Machine”) and dusty country classics from Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings make up the bulk of this likable, if unsurprising, set. The standout is Dazz’s funky, eminently uplifting ”Brick,” while ”Hutch” costar Owen Wilson’s one-minute rendition of ”Don’t Give Up on Us” is just plain embarrassing.