By Thom Geier
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

C+
You can count on the author of Jeffrey and In & Out for wit. But Paul Rudnick’s new comedy — parallel stories of Bavaria’s opera-loving 19th-century king Ludwig II (Peter Frechette) and a 1930s Texan with a forthright penchant for dudes and decorating (Oz alum Sean Dugan) — suggests more of a half-wit. Only the Lone Star yarn, fueled by Dugan’s self-assured performance, offers any dramatic punch to go with the punchlines. (TC)

