Two Way Monologue

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:57 AM EDT

Two Way Monologue

B+
type
  • Music

Like many indie-pop acts, this Norwegian has an inclination toward the fey: in his case, a winsome delivery, kicky arrangements that coyly mimic ’60s psychedelia, and elliptical, often precious lyrics about fractured relationships. Unlike his peers, though, Lerche knows even indie singer-songwriters need hooks (and drums), and he doesn’t appear to take himself too seriously (”Stupid Memory”). The result is a breezy, unexpectedly enchanting Two Way Monologue — Nick Drake on Prozac.

Episode Recaps

Two Way Monologue

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com