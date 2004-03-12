Image zoom

Two Way Monologue B+ type Music

Like many indie-pop acts, this Norwegian has an inclination toward the fey: in his case, a winsome delivery, kicky arrangements that coyly mimic ’60s psychedelia, and elliptical, often precious lyrics about fractured relationships. Unlike his peers, though, Lerche knows even indie singer-songwriters need hooks (and drums), and he doesn’t appear to take himself too seriously (”Stupid Memory”). The result is a breezy, unexpectedly enchanting Two Way Monologue — Nick Drake on Prozac.