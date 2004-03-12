Milk Man

By Elisabeth Vincentelli
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

Ten years into their career, San Francisco’s willfully quirky Deerhoof show no signs of settling down, delivering their most ambitious CD to date. ”Man” starts with two inspired takes on prog-rock — one sweet-tempered (the title track), the other akin to ghostly new wave (”Giga Dance”). But then it devolves into a mess of ”arty” stop-start rhythms and pointless musical interludes. Seems Deerhoof have mistaken self-indulgence for experimentation.

