Hash B+ type Book genre Fiction

Even if your knowledge of all things Swedish is limited to meatballs, you’ll be charmed by Lindgren’s fantastical ode to the titular dish. Unlike the corned beef concoction we serve with eggs, Swedish hash is a more or less gelatinous mix of meat and assorted animal organs — enticing enough that two guys roam around tuberculosis-ravaged post — WWII Sweden doing taste tests. Yet these men (one of whom could be a Nazi war criminal) may or may not exist. They come from the pen and overactive imagination of a 107-year-old reporter with a history of exaggeration. But even with a sometimes stilted translation, his stories are delicious. The recipes are not: ”Shoot fifteen squirrels and flay and gut them…. Boil them whole with coarse salt.”