Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson had a memorable 2004 Oscars moment

EW Staff
March 01, 2004 at 05:00 AM EST

Best Buddies
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson
Presenting the Best Live-Action Short Film award, Owen Wilson donned a natty tux, while pal Ben Stiller wore a shaggy ’70s costume from their new movie ”Starsky & Hutch.” In the evening’s funniest bit of scripted banter, Wilson criticized Stiller for his shameless shilling of the movie, adding, ”It’s not the ‘I’m Ben Stiller I made a mistake and now everyone has to pay’ Awards.” ”Starsky & Hutch” should have such chemistry.

