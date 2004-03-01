Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson had a memorable 2004 Oscars moment

Best Buddies

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson

Presenting the Best Live-Action Short Film award, Owen Wilson donned a natty tux, while pal Ben Stiller wore a shaggy ’70s costume from their new movie ”Starsky & Hutch.” In the evening’s funniest bit of scripted banter, Wilson criticized Stiller for his shameless shilling of the movie, adding, ”It’s not the ‘I’m Ben Stiller I made a mistake and now everyone has to pay’ Awards.” ”Starsky & Hutch” should have such chemistry.