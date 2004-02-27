Me First B type Music

This ad hoc indie outfit, presided over by Blake Sennett of Rilo Kiley and including members of Ozma, Arlo, and Azure Ray, has crafted an exquisitely sad album of country-tinged dream pop — imagine American Music Club’s Marc Eitzel leading a reformed Poco and you’ll get the idea. The mournful harmonies and orchestral sweetening on some tracks (”Don’t Get Your Hopes Up” features an actual trumpet solo!) spread a seductively decadent sheen over the oddly uplifting proceedings.