The Anxiety of Everyday Objects B- type Book genre Fiction

Sheehan is an exquisite writer who sums up characters’ quirks with a mere turn of phrase. There’s our heroine, Winona Bartlett, a secretary who feels the ”chaos of loneliness”; there’s Winona’s coworker Nancy, whose personality, ”half-administrative and half-professional…made her crazy; it was the curse of the ill defined”; and there’s the overworked lawyer ”rushing about on winged wingtips.” The author, a short-story veteran, isn’t quite successful with the long form. ”Anxiety”’s plot — about a backstabbing attorney and a pining suitor — feels anemic compared with the lushness of Sheehan’s writing.