Would I Lie To You?
Episode Recaps
In this ”Nappily Ever After” sequel, Venus Johnston comes unglued, despite a good fiance and marketing job, when she meets her new client, smooth mogul Jake. Source of Angst What with her mother’s breast cancer and her fiance’s shady business dealings, Venus has only Jake’s broad shoulders to cry on. Celeb Cameo Jake’s a former rap star with a ubiquitous clothing line — sound familiar? Lowdown Venus and Jake’s sexy flirtation seduces you, while the realistic rendering of mother-daughter tension makes it worthwhile.
Would I Lie to You?
