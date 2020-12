Hair Apparent

Back in business indeed. Ice Cube’s urban comedy Barbershop 2 buzzed its way through theaters, opening at No. 1 with $24.2 million — a cut above the original’s $20.6 million premiere in 2002. Also starting strong was the Olympic hockey saga Miracle, which scored the silver with $19.4 million, while the long-shelved junior caper Catch That Kid got arrested with $5.8 million. Outside the top 10, the Golden Globe-winning Afghanistan drama Osama (No. 56) earned a rich $51,969 on four screens, and Bernardo Bertolucci’s NC-17 Parisian sexploration The Dreamers (No. 37) showed that beaucoup nudity may court controversy — but it also brings a hefty $28,526 per-screen average.