Ella Enchanted B+ type Movie genre Romance

A modern Cinderella story based on Gail Carson Levine’s award-winning kids’ novel. Tired of being such a yes-woman, Ella (”The Princess Diaries”’ Anne Hathaway) strives to break an unfortunate curse of obedience. ”Black Hawk Down”’s Hugh Dancy is the requisite hottie, Prince Charmont.