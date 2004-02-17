Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
C-
You’d be a drama queen too if your mom relocated you from glam Greenwich Village to the New Jersey suburbs. But ”Freaky Friday”’s Lindsay Lohan immediately gets to work — making friends, getting the lead in the school play, winning the boy, and out-Duffing Hilary.

