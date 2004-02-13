Will Ferrell: He played Jesus -- what's he done since?

February 13, 2004 at 05:00 AM EST

Superstar

Movie
In Season
Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Tom Green
Bruce McCulloch
Documentary, Comedy

Will Ferrell: He played Jesus — what’s he done since?

WHAT IT IS A critically reviled comedy starring SNL alum Molly Shannon as geeky Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katharine, in which Ferrell plays dual roles: Sky Corrigan, her unattainable love interest, and a laid-back, advice-offering son of God (pictured)

COSTARS Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall, SNL) as Father Tylenol Ritley

HIS CAREER B.C. The SNL regular got fez-y in 1997’s Austin Powers and head-bopped his way through the sinfully bad A Night at the Roxbury.

HIS CAREER A.D. He streaked his way to box office bucks in 2003’s Old School, was beatifically goofy in Elf (2003), and got in touch with his devilish side for the parodies Anchorman (2004), Talladega Nights (2006), and Blades of Glory (2007).

FINAL JUDGMENT Though his 2005 slump (Kicking & Screaming, Bewitched, The Producers) seemed to be a sign God’s delayed wrath over Ferrell’s jokey Jesus, his recent success suggests he’s walking in the light.

