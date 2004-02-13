Uptight! B type Music

The Man claim to have bought the tracks on their debut album from an Internet song-delivery service. Whatever. The one thing we know for sure is that whoever’s responsible for ”Uptight!” stopped listening to music in 1983, as the L.A. quartet enthusiastically regurgitates new-wave pop that recalls Blondie (the title tune), Devo (”Modern World” and its vocoderized call-and-response), and the Cars (”All Messed Up,” which could be an outtake from Candy-O). That said, it’s a testament to the Man’s skill that they so easily turn derivativeness into a fab party record.