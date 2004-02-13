Roll B+ type Music

If Anne McCue, like up-and-comer Kathleen Edwards, represents a new generation of hard-bitten, country-inflected singer-songsmiths drawing deep inspiration from Lucinda Williams, don’t fault her for it. She could do worse for role models, and — also like Edwards — is forging a unique voice from the influence. The songwriting on McCue’s hooky third solo record often teeters between bold and heavy-handed: ”Stupid” celebrates an aborted suicide, and ”50 Dollar Whore” is a self-esteem-building exercise that’s emotionally miles away from Christina Aguilera’s ”Beautiful.” But the thrill is hearing her fearless vaults into risky territory — check the squalling, nine-plus-minute version of Jimi Hendrix’s ”Machine Gun.” ANOTHER CHICK WHO CAN SING AND WRITE Long Island-bred, Nashville-based folksinger Mindy Smith’s ”One Moment More” (Vanguard) reveals a serious talent coming into focus.