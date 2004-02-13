Plastic Man
This’ll sound like heresy to comics scholars, but artist-writer Kyle Baker (”King David”) has taken Jack Cole’s deservedly revered elastic super-hero and pulled off a brilliant reinvention of the character. Baker bends, distends, and abstracts Plas’ body into riotous sight gags; the dialogue, steeped in a profound knowledge of Cole’s ’40s and ’50s work, succeeds both as pure yuks and as a deft parody of comics culture.
