Heavenly Riffs

Michelle Kleinsak
February 13, 2004 at 05:00 AM EST

Joan of Arcadia

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
09/26/03
performer
Joe Mantegna, Jason Ritter, Mary Steenburgen, Amber Tamblyn, Christopher Marquette, Michael Welch
broadcaster
CBS
genre
Drama

If rock critics are frustrated musicians, then maybe television writers are frustrated rock critics. Case in point: CBS’ religion-themed drama ”Joan of Arcadia,” where the creative team uses the dialogue and soundtrack to tout their favorite artists — and casually dis others. In one recent episode, for example, a priest tells Joan that the devil can fool even the holiest people. ”Yeah,” Joan says, ”like at first [music fans] think Dave Matthews is great, then…not.” Ouch! A final knife twist: ”I don’t know who that is,” the priest responds. It’s all in good fun, says series creator Barbara Hall, a former rock scribe who plays guitar for L.A. alt-country band the Enablers. ”We don’t want to hurt anybody or put anybody out of business,” she says. ”But we have some fierce opinions about music, and sometimes they leak into the dialogue.” She adds that music for many of the staffers is more than a passing interest. ”All of us have other jobs because almost none of us can support ourselves as musicians.” Hey, if that TV thing doesn’t work out, we’ve got some reviews that need writing…

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now