50 Cent had a memorable Grammys moment

50 Cent Evanescence singer Amy Lee’s onstage reunion with departed guitarist Ben Moody was already awkward enough. But as they accepted their Best New Artist award, a smiling figure casually strolled across the stage, only to quickly evanesce. It was, of course, fellow Best New Artist nominee 50 Cent, apparently unhappy with his surprising shut-out in five categories. At least he didn’t proclaim himself, as ODB did during his impromptu stage walk-on in ’98, to be ”for the children.”