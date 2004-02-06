Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Inspired by Sergio Leone, director (and writer, producer, editor, composer, cameraman) Robert Rodriguez wraps up his ”El Mariachi” trilogy with Once Upon a Time in Mexico, a bloody, chaotic epic about a Mexican patriot who must stop two miscreants from staging a coup d’etat. Antonio Banderas captivates as the smoldering, long-haired mariachi hero (”El” for short), while Johnny Depp’s sardonic, trigger-happy CIA agent is a masterfully witty, quirky creation. Despite a convoluted plot, Rodriguez’s mix of old-fashioned shoot-outs and digital technology makes this a worthy melancholy fairy tale.
Episode Recaps
EXTRAS With characteristic passion for his craft, Rodriguez pours his heart into the special features, including three minidocs that offer an inside look at the one-man filmmaking studio and an in-depth commentary sure to satiate even the most vigilant movie geek.
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments