Lay an egg, Spider-Man! Hang up your claws, Wolverine! There’s a new superhero in town, and he’s ”Mr. Incredible…insurance claims adjuster!”

Well, it’s a little more exciting than actuarial tables. Pixar’s newest CG adventure, ”The Incredibles,” starts as our nation’s bravest heroes have been forced to trade in their capes for white-collar jobs, but villainy afoot allows a paunchy Mr. Incredible and his family of supersidekicks to suit up again and leave their ranch-house suburb to find tall buildings to leap over in a single bound.

Though you might expect an action stud like Vin Diesel or The Rock to be voicing the herculean Mr. Incredible, the superlead is played by…Craig T. Nelson. (Holly Hunter speaks for his wife, Elastigirl.) ”There’s a school of thought that you simply go out and get a bunch of celebrities, the bigger the better, throw some animation around them, and try to coast a little bit on whatever reservoir of goodwill the voice provider has,” says writer-director Brad Bird (”The Iron Giant”), who couldn’t possibly be alluding to bombs like last year’s ”Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas” with Brad Pitt and Catherine Zeta-Jones. ”I imagine the characters first, and then try to find a voice for them. Craig’s a terrific actor.” Is this a nice way of saying Nelson has a face for voice-over?