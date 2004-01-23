Who The #@!* Is...Twista?

type Music Current Status In Season performer Twista

The year is young, but there’s already a strong candidate for the coolest single of ’04: Twista’s ”Slow Jamz,” a twitchy tribute to baby-making soul currently tearing up the Billboard singles charts. Riding a classic Luther Vandross sample, the speed-rapping Chicago MC and friends — rapper-producer Kanye West and comedian-singer Jamie Foxx — have created a meta-R&B hit: a slow jam about slow jams. In between name-checking classic bedroom crooners (Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye) and some lesser-knowns (Ready for the World), Twista and pals spit out risque rhymes (”I’m play this Vandross, you gone take yo pants off”) about the seductive effects of a successful booty track. ”People have told me that they use [”Slow Jamz”] in the bedroom,” says Twista. ”That’s the kind of vibe I wanna create — a rap track that will have your attention and make you wanna get down like that, get a bit freaky.” Mission accomplished.